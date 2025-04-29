Two killed in bus, rickshaw collision in Jaranwala

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed in bus, rickshaw collision in Jaranwala

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 04:54:04 PKT

JARANWALA (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and one more sustained injuries in collision between a bus and rickshaw in Jaranwala on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Kharianwala Road near Chak 59-GB where a speeding bus hit a rickshaw, killing a woman and her son on the spot and injuring another person.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

