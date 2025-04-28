CCI annuls canals project on Indus River

A session of CCI was held on Monday headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has decided to revoke the contentious canals project from the Indus River.

A session of CCI was held on Monday headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif to deliberate on the possible options of canal project.

Four Chief Ministers and other dignitaries attended the CCI session headed by the PM. The federal government unanimously withdrew the canal project and announced its cancellation.

It was decided in the meeting that a technical committee would be formed on the issue of canal construction to formulate a future course of action.

A press release issued after the session stated : “The CCI endorses the policy of the federal government as given below: Federal government has decided that no new canals will be built without mutual understanding from CCI. It has been decided that the federal government will not move further until mutual understanding is evolved among the provinces.”

The release added: “Water is one of the most precious commodities and the makers of the Constitution recognised this, mandating all water disputes to be resolved amicably through mutual understanding and concerns of any province shall be addressed through due diligence amongst all stakeholders,” the press release said.

It bears mention that the PM met the PPP leadership on this issue and announced to convene a meeting of CCI on May 2.

After the PPP request, the PM convened the meeting of CCI today (Monday) instead of May 2.

This development has come after months of protests from various sections of society as well as opposition from Sindh.

Earlier on April 24, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while talking to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto said that no new canal would be built until a decision was reached in the CCI meeting.