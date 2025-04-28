Contempt case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Immigration DG, NAB director

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a show- cause notice to the Director General of Immigration and Passports and a NAB director for contempt of court over violating judicial orders.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar lost his cool when another order was passed despite Justice Babar Sattar’s previous order being suspended.

Heading a division bench, Justice Dogar remarked that today’s order by Justice Babar Sattar would also be suspended.

The bench was hearing an intra-court appeal filed by the DG Immigration and Passports against Justice Babar Sattar’s earlier decision.

During the hearing, the DG’s lawyer informed the court that Justice Babar Sattar had conducted a hearing today and passed an eight-page order.

The acting Chief Justice questioned how such an order was not presented before him.

The court put the hearing on hold and suspended today’s new order as well.

