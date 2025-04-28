Scheduled visit to ICJ for taking up Pahalgam issue cancelled for now: AGP

AGP Mansoor Awan spoke during hearing of case of civilians' military trial

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Supreme Court’s constitutional bench member Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked during the hearing of the military trials of civilians case that if the civilian judicial system had indeed failed, a policy decision should be made to transfer all cases to military courts.

A seven-member larger bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, was hearing the intra-court appeals against the verdict permitting military trials of civilians.

During the proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan submitted that he intended to argue on three points. He noted that Advocate Khawaja Haris, representing the Ministry of Defence, had already presented arguments concerning the May 9 incidents and that he would also furnish further details on the matter.

The AGP stated that the second part of his arguments would relate to the assurances provided during the original proceedings, while the third would concern the right of appeal available to those facing military trials - a matter, he said, falling within the domain of policy decisions.

He added that he could only present submissions on this issue after receiving further instructions.

He further remarked that while the Sindh Canal issue was earlier under discussion, attention had now shifted towards India’s recent actions. He informed the court that a scheduled visit to the International Court of Justice had been cancelled.

Justice Mandokhail observed that policy matters were for parliament to decide, whereas the court would restrict itself strictly to the case. He also pointed out that the relevant provisions in the Military Act had been in place since 1967.

Meanwhile, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the AGP how much time he would require to complete his arguments. The AGP responded that he would conclude his submissions within 45 minutes.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearings on the intra-court appeals against the military trials of civilians until May 5.