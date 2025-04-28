IHC seeks govt reply over Aleema Khan's inclusion in travel ban list

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard Aleema Khan’s petition to remove her name from travel ban list

Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 17:09:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought a response from the parties regarding the inclusion of PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, in the travel ban list.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard Aleema Khan’s petition to remove her name from the travel ban list.

During the hearing, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro inquired whether any proceedings under Sections 87 or 88 were pending against the petitioner. The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that no such proceedings were underway.

The court then questioned why Aleema Khan’s name had been added to the travel ban list.

Subsequently, the Islamabad High Court sought reports from the parties and adjourned the hearing until May 5.