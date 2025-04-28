Four dead as jeep plunges into ravine in Manshera

Pakistan Pakistan Four dead as jeep plunges into ravine in Manshera

Sources said that six people, including four women, were injured in the accident

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 17:08:48 PKT

MANSEHRA (Dunya News) – At least four people died after a passenger jeep met with an accident in a hilly area in Mansehra.

According to rescue sources, near the Sindhi stream in Jabbori, Siran Valley, the jeep went out of the driver’s control and fell into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of four people on the spot, including a young girl and three women.

Sources said that six people, including four women, were injured in the accident and have been shifted to King Abdullah Hospital, Mansehra.