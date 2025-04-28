Naqvi vows to reorganise National Police Academy

Pakistan Pakistan Naqvi vows to reorganise National Police Academy

Announces a plan to establish National Police University

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 13:05:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that reorganizing the National Police Academy (NPA) and making it an institution of international standard is a priority of the government.

He expressed the views while chairing a high-level meeting during his visit to NPA. He further said establishing a National Police University is their ultimate goal.

He issued instruction for finalising all necessary matters for launching a master's degree program for trainee officers as soon as possible.

Naqvi stated that this institution played a crucial role in improving the policing system in the country.

"Our aim is to make the NPA an institution of international standard, where officers from abroad also come for training," said Mohsin Naqvi.

He also directed that courses related to IT and cybercrime should be made an essential part of the training programs in line with modern requirements.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Secretary Interior, Commandant National Police Academy, DG FIA, Chairman CDA, IG Islamabad Police, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Commandant National Police Academy Muhammad Idrees Ahmed briefed on the master plan for the reorganization of the NPA.

He said the phased implementation of the National Police Academy's reorganization project has commenced.

The briefing further informed that the best police officers from all four provinces are being appointed as Course Commandants and Assistant Course Commandants.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on the modern upgradation plan for the academy. It is noted that the project has been initiated after a gap of 31 years.

Under the project, new classrooms will be established besides renovating the residential blocks for trainee officers.

Naqvi reviewed the newly prepared classrooms and residential block and directed that the high-standard upgradation project be completed within six months.

He handed over a cheque of Rs250 million from the National Police Foundation to the academy Commandant for the upgradation.