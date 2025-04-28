Pakistan's offer of impartial probe into Pahalgam attack is positive step: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan's offer of impartial probe into Pahalgam attack is positive step: Sherry Rehman

She said that if Modi government wants to know the truth, then it should accept Pakistan's offer.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 06:21:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said that Pakistan's offer of impartial probe into Pahalgam attack is positive step.

In her message on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, Sherry Rehman said that if the Modi government really wants to know the truth, then it should accept Pakistan's offer of transparent investigation. India's new policy is becoming a reflection of war madness, she said.

Sherry Rehman said that if the deep dive into serial strategic irresponsibility is the preferred path by New Delhi, then obviously Pakistan is well prepared for it.

