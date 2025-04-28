President, PM laud security forces for foiling infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border

The President and Prime Minister said security forces have demonstrated exceptional professionalism.

Published On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 06:03:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to security forces for foiling the infiltration attempt by Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists from Afghanistan.

In their separate statements, the President and Prime Minister said the security forces have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and stopped the terrorists in time.

They said the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

President Asif Ali Zardari said thwarting terrorist infiltration is a great achievement.

He reiterated the commitment to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan's security forces stand resolute in their commitment to defend the country's borders and eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

He said these successful operations indicate that Pakistan is winning the war against terrorism.

