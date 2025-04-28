Two killed in road accident near Qilla Abdullah

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed in road accident near Qilla Abdullah

According to the eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 06:01:22 PKT

QILLA ABDULLAH (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a vehicle near Qilla Abdullah, a city in Balochistan province, on Sunday.

According to the eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to over-speeding. They said that a rashly driven vehicle hit motorcycle in Qilla Abdullah, killing two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

