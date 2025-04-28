Navy's strategy forces Indian aircraft carrier to beat a hasty retreat

The carrier’s sudden pullback has raised many eyebrows

Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 00:47:44 PKT

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy’s robust Anti-Access / Area-Denial (A2/AD) strategy forced India’s prized aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, to turn tail and head back to its home port, satellite images revealed.

According to fresh satellite dated April 26, 2025, INS Vikrant, which had barely set sail into the Arabian Sea a few days earlier, was spotted anchored at India’s Karwar Naval Base.

Initially deployed near Pakistani waters amid rising tensions, the carrier’s sudden pullback has raised many eyebrows.

Sources suggest that the unrelenting presence and sharp patrolling by Pak Navy sent alarm bells rising within the India Navy, leaving them with little choice but to call their flagship vessel back to safer waters.

The buzz created by Indian media over Vikrant’s deployment has now fizzled out. With Pakistan’s deadly “carrier killer” missile system prowling the seas, staying out in the open was clearly a recipe for disaster, and retreat was the only way out.