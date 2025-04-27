Foreign masters sent terrorists to destabilise Pakistan: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has come down hard on foreign elements, stating that the Khawarij militants killed in Northern Waziristan were sent by their ‘foreign masters’ to wreak havoc in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Naqvi praised the security forces for nipping the terror threat in the bud.

He revealed that prior intelligence had tipped off forces about the infiltration attempts, enabling them to take the terrorist head-on.

‘Security forces deserve a pat on the back for their operation,” he said, adding that no one plotting against Pakistan will be let off the hook.

Naqvi disclosed that forces wiped out all 54 attackers. “If anyone tries to cross the line again, they will meet the same fate”, he warned.

The minister also raised a red flag over India’s flag over India’s role in the Pahalgam incident, calling for a neutral international inquiry.



