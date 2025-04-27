Several injured as protesters torch police van in Karachi during demonstration against canal project

Tensions escalated as clashes broke out between lawyers and nationalists activist

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A protest against the controversial canals project turned violent on Karachi’s National Highway as enraged demonstrators set a police mobile on fire and injured several officers through stone pelting.

Lawyers and nationalist party workers blocked Malir Link Road, promoting heavy police deployment and the arrival of a water cannon to control the situation.

Tensions escalated as clashes broke out between lawyers and nationalists activist, leading to more injuries among the police personnel.

During the chaos, police appeared to retreat, abandoning a police mobile that was later surrounded, vandalised, and torched by protesters, highlighting the gravity of the unrest.