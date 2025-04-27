Punjab to establish central DNA database to boost crime detection, justice system

The working group will submit its recommendations to the Home Secretary within a week.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Home Department has taken a revolutionary step by deciding to establish a central DNA database in Punjab.

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency will collect DNA records from across the province. The DNA database will help in the timely identification of suspects involved in serious crimes.

It has also been decided to record the DNA of prisoners in all jails across the province. DNA records of all criminals and habitual offenders will also be collected.

Under the direction of Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, a working group of experts has been formed. This working group will propose a model for setting up the central DNA database. The DNA database will assist in improving the performance of the justice system.

Director General of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Dr Muhammad Amjad, has been appointed as the head of the working group. Other members include Waleed Baig, Director of Administration at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Professor Dr. Muaz-ur-Rehman, and DIG Athar Waheed.

