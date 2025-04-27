History to remember Pakistan's response to Indian misadventure: Talal



ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry says history will remember Pakistan's forceful response in case of any Indian misadventurism.

In a video message, he said India's false flag operation has exposed New Delhi and the entire world knows the reality now.

He said that after the Pahalgam incident, India started demolishing the houses of Muslims and killing Kashmiris in fake encounters.

Talal Chaudhry said the Modi regime is not only destroying the properties of Muslims, but Hindus are being facilitated to occupy these properties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister of State for Interior raised the question as to how Indian authorities came to know the names of perpetrators within ten minutes after the Pahalgam incident.

Highlighting the track record of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Talal Chaudhry said Modi's entire politics is based on Muslim enmity and religious extremism.

He said Modi's objectives in the backdrop of the Pahalgam false flag operation are to achieve political gains in the upcoming elections in two Indian states.

He said each and every word of the two-nation theory is proving its authenticity with the passage of time as Muslims in India are being oppressed and targeted under the Modi regime.

Talal Chaudhry appreciated Pakistan's electronic and social media for its responsible and powerful reporting to bring the facts based on reality and ultimately defeat the Indian media's narrative.