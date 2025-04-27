Punjab advancing rapidly in digital technology, online trade: CM Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab advancing rapidly in digital technology, online trade: CM Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz praised the World Liberty Financial delegation's innovative economic ideas

Follow on Published On: Sun, 27 Apr 2025 14:04:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the province is making swift progress in digital technology and online trade.

She made these remarks during a meeting with a high-level delegation from the World Liberty Financial, an institution backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The delegation included Zachary Folkman, Chase Herro and Zachary Witkoff, while Bilal Bin Saqib, head of the Pakistan Crypto Council, was also present.

The meeting featured discussions on blockchain innovation, tokenization, real-world assets, and stable applications. Plans for promoting blockchain technology and tokenizing Pakistan’s vast natural resources, including minerals and agriculture, were explored.

The two sides also discussed implementing a stablecoin solution to ensure transparency, enhanced efficiency, and security in digital transactions. Emphasis was placed on building a stronger framework for remittances, financial transactions, and global trade.

Consensus was reached on linking Pakistan’s economic and financial system with a decentralized finance model. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the World Liberty Financial delegation's innovative economic ideas.

She reiterated her commitment to making Punjab a regional leader in digital innovation and briefed the delegation about the Punjab government's advancements in digital technology and financial collaboration.