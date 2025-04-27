Girl dies after falling from swing in Faisalabad park

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - A 13-year-old girl died after falling from a swing installed in a park adjacent to Qasim Stadium here on Saturday.

The girl identified as Hamna was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where she died of her wounds. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation after closing the park.

In Hujra Shah Muqeem, two motorcyclists perished and as many were injured when a car with excessive speed hit their bike on Haveli Road, rescuers said, adding two injured persons were admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

The dead persons were identified as Naeem Ahmad and Muhammad Abid, whereas the injured were identified as Muhammad Latif and Muhammad Nawaz. The accident occurred due to reckless driving. Police reached the spot and started investigation. The driver escaped after the accident.