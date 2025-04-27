Over 80,000 houses being constructed for the poor: Bilawal

Visits villages of interior Sindh

Published On: Sun, 27 Apr 2025 02:23:26 PKT

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said over 80,000 houses are being constructed for those who own no house.

The PPP chairman said this during his visit to villages of interior Sindh along with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited houses being built under Sindh People's Housing for flood-affected people. During the visit, the PPP leader met with women from Tamachani village.

Speaking on the occasion, he said more than 80,000 houses are being constructed in Pannu Aqil, Rohri, Saleh Pat, New Sukkur and Sukkur City.

Artisans from Ali Wahan village also met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and told him, “Earlier we used to build houses for others, now we have built our own houses.” The PPP chairman showed ownership right documents of the houses to women.

Bilawal is visiting the villages of Nachanpur and Tamachani in connection with the world's largest free housing project for flood-affected people. Later, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left Sukkur for Karachi.