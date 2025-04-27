Balochistan govt pays expenses of Pakistani patient died in Indian hospital

Bereaved family had made an appeal for help

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Parents of a Pakistani national who died in a hospital in India have appealed to Pakistan government and the army chief to help them return home with the dead body.

The hospital administration allegedly refused to hand over the dead body to the bereaved family.

Syed Aryan Shah, 23, was suffering from heart and lung ailments and had been undergoing treatment in a hospital in Chennai since December, 2024.

Aryan Shah's mother said arrangements should be made to bring the body of her son to Pakistan. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti took notice of her appeal.

Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind said the government had paid all treatment expenses to the hospital and contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make arrangements for the return the relatives along with the dead body to Pakistan.

Shahid Rind said arrangements had been finalised for the return of Aryan's body and family members from India.

“The Balochistan government is also paying all travel expenses. The government is in constant contact with the family members and providing all possible assistance,” he said.

He said Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed his condolences and sorrow over the death of Aryan Shah and directed the provincial authorities to provide assistance to the family.

