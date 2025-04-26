CM Maryam Nawaz approves 'Air Punjab' airline, high-speed rail projects

Updated On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 16:20:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the launch of 'Air Punjab', the province's first-ever airline project.

During a meeting chaired by the chief minister in Lahore, the 'Air Punjab' project was formally presented, with a decision to immediately lease four Airbus aircraft. Maryam Nawaz directed that arrangements be made to establish Air Punjab as the country’s best airline.

The session also reviewed the Lahore Yellow Line and the Gujranwala Mass Transit Line projects. Instructions were issued to complete the Yellow Line project study — from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura — by May 30, while the Gujranwala project study has a deadline of June 15. Updates were also provided on the e-taxi project.

Additionally, principle approval was granted for a Lahore-to-Rawalpindi bullet train project, in collaboration with Pakistan Railways. Various options were considered, including a public-private partnership model. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has been tasked with coordinating with Pakistan Railways.

Maryam Nawaz also requested plans for high-speed trains on six additional routes across Punjab. Planned routes are Lahore to Shahdara and Narowal; Lahore through Raiwind, Kasur, and Pakpattan to Lodhran; Sheikhupura to Jaranwala to Shorkot; Shorkot to Jhang and onward to Sargodha; Lala Musa to Sargodha via Mandi Bahauddin; and Faisalabad to Chak Jhumra and Shahinabad.