Adiala Jail trial of May 9 cases postponed again, charges to be framed on May 3

Case copies were distributed among the present accused

Updated On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 12:06:04 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The trial proceedings of the May 9 incident cases at Adiala Jail have once again been cancelled, while the Anti-Terrorism Court has now set May 3 as the date for framing charges in three of the cases.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, where opposition leader Omar Ayub, Sheikh Rashid, government prosecutors, and defense lawyers appeared in court. Case copies were distributed among the present accused.

The court marked the attendance of former prime minister Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi through judicial warrants, while applications seeking exemption from appearance for the remaining accused were also accepted.

The court fixed May 3 for indictment in three cases, and directed the prosecution to submit challans for the remaining 10 cases on the next hearing. In total, 13 cases related to the May 9 events were adjourned till May 3.