2.8 magnitude tremor jolts Zhob, adjacent areas

Pakistan Pakistan 2.8 magnitude tremor jolts Zhob, adjacent areas

People came out of their homes in panic

Follow on Published On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 11:40:26 PKT

ZHOB (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale jolted Zhob and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Zhob.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 100 kilometres southeast of Zhob at the depth of 10 kilometres.

5.9 magnitude tremor jolts Lahore, Islamabad and other parts of country

It is worth mentioning that tremors were felt in several parts of the country, including Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi on April 19, Saturday.

Reports said a 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Peshawar, Lower Dir, Bajaur and Malakand.

Several parts of Punjab including Okara, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot also were shaken.

People in the affected areas moved out of their houses and workplaces in panic.

Read more: Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Zhob, adjacent areas

Authorities have reported that the depth of earthquake was 94 kilometres and the epicentre was Afghanistan-Tajikstan border.



Tremors were also felt in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city.

RECENT INCIDENTS OF EARTHQUAKE

Several incidents of tremors in parts of Pakistan have been reported in the last few days.

On April 16, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the scale struck federal capital Islamabad and several cities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir in the wee hours, Dunya News reported.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Zafarwal, Sarai Alamgir, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Muzaffarbad, Bhimber, and several other cities.

