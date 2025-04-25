Bilawal Bhutto slams Modi's water aggression

Accuses India of launching a water war by unilaterally scraping the Indus Waters Treaty

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed to defend Pakistan’s rights over the Indus River.

Addressing a charged rally in Sukkur, Bilawal declared, “We are the heirs and guardians of the Indus. The world must hear us loud and clear: hands off the Indus.”

He praised the federal government’s firm position of not permitting any new canals without provincial consensus, calling it a victory for democratic resistance.

Bilawal also highlighted the formal agreement between the PPP and PML-N, crediting his party workers for standing their ground during negotiations.

Hitting back at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bilawal accused India of launching a “water war” by unilaterally scrapping the Indus Waters Treaty.

“The river will carry our water, not their blood,” he warned, pledging to stand united with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and respond to Modi in kind.