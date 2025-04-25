India feels the heat as Pakistan shuts airspace

KARACHI (Dunya News) – India is facing the brunt of Pakistan’s decisions to shut its airspace for Indian airlines, causing major disruption to flights bound for Europe and United States.

Sources revealed that over 50 flights had been thrown off course, with at least five Indian airlines forced to reschedule or cancel operations.

Several planes had to make unscheduled stops for refueling, throwing travel plans into disarray.

A flight from Delhi to the US had to land in Europe for refueling due to the detour, highlighting the far-reaching impact.

In a further blow, Indian carriers have also called off flights to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

With losses piling up and international schedules in chaos, India is learning the hard way that such moves can spark a tit for tat response.

The situation has thrown a spanner in the works for Indian Aviation.

