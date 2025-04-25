Modi always stages drama under political pressures: Rana Tanveer

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has slammed Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi, claiming that every time Modi feels the political heat, he resorts to orchestrating such dramas to distract the public.

Speaking to media in Sheikhupura, Rana Tanveer dubbed the Pahalgam incident a self-stage act by India.

He condemned terrorism in all forms but stressed that India had a direct hand in the terrorism faced by Pakistan.

“Our armed forces are second to none”, he said, warning that any attempt by India to cut off Pakistan’s water supply would be seen as an act of war.

He highlighted that shutting airspace to Indian airlines was costing them billions, asserting that Pakistan was fully alert and ready to hit back blow for blow.

Modi is, at his core, a terrorist in disguise,” he said, adding “We will respond with tit for tat by pay in the same coins”.