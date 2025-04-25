LHC CJ Aalia Neelum orders assuring every facility to litigants across Punjab courts

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum, has ordered the authorities to provide all kinds of facilities to litigants in all subordinate courts across Punjab.

Chief Justice Neelum is taking historic steps to provide facilities to litigants.

With the change in weather and the onset of intense summer heat, she has issued directives to ensure that litigants coming from remote areas do not face any difficulties in the courts.

Justice Neelum has sent official letters to session judges of all districts in Punjab, instructing that no litigant should be seen sitting on the ground. Special arrangements must be made for benches where people coming to court in search of justice can sit comfortably.

She also directed that arrangements be made immediately to provide clean and cold drinking water for the litigants, and that the number of fans in the courts should be increased.

In addition, Justice Neelum has demanded an immediate implementation report on these measures from session judges across Punjab.