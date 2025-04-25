Residents in Kashmir's LoC urge restraint from India following attack

Community leaders and locals said India should "consider the consequences" of any retaliation

(Reuters) – Residents of Chakothi, a frontier town along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, condemned this week's attack on tourists in India's Pahalgam and urged India to act with restraint.

Community leaders and locals rejected any potential military action and said India should "consider the consequences" of any retaliation.

Sharq ul Islam, principal of Foundation School Chakothi, dismissed India's accusations as political theatrics, reminding New Delhi of Pakistan's military capabilities and referencing the 2019 capture of Indian pilot Abhinandan.

Shabbir Abbasi, president of the local traders union, said claims of Kashmiri involvement in the attack were inconceivable.

Muammar Gaddafi, a Chakothi resident, questioned India's security failures in the valley and criticised New Delhi's 2019 decision to revoke Kashmir's special constitutional status.

The latest diplomatic crisis was triggered by the killing of 26 men at a popular tourist destination in Indian-occupied Kashmir on April 22, in the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings.

Chakothi, the last major settlement before the heavily militarized Line of Control, has frequently been affected by cross-border shelling during periods of India-Pakistan tension.