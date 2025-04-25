President Zardari lauds NSC measures after India's belligerence

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari lauds NSC measures after India's belligerence

Says decisions made by NSC reflect the sentiments of the Pakistani people

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 11:43:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has appreciated the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) in response to India’s baseless actions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president expressed his views when Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on him to give a detailed briefing on India’s irresponsible actions.

He said all decisions made by the NSC reflected the sentiments of the Pakistani people, and the entire nation stood firmly behind the committee's decisions and actions.

He said the committee had truly represented the aspirations of the nation, and the whole country stood united in support of its decisions.

He further stated that India's baseless allegations and illogical actions had no justification.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the enemy should be in no delusion as Pakistan’s defence is invincible.



