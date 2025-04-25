PTI leader Aliya Hamza released from jail

Jhelum (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and PTI Punjab chief organizer Aliya Hamza has been released from District Jail Jhelum on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Aliya Hamza left for Lahore under tight security soon after her release. Judicial Magistrate Qamar Abbas had approved Aliya Hamza’s bail yesterday against surety bonds worth Rs. 100,000.

On April 18, Aliya Hamza, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was detained in Rawalpindi in a case registered at the Airport Police Station along with six party colleagues. They were accused of interfering in government affairs, blocking roads, and throwing stones at police officers.

The PTI leader was brought before a local court in Islamabad on April 19 and placed on a 14-day judicial detention at Adiala Jail. She was moved from Adiala Jail to Jhelum Jail due to overcrowding issues.

