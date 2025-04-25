Pahalgam attack: Foreign Secretary shares outcomes of NSC meeting with diplomats

Updated On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 06:09:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch briefed a group of Islamabad-based heads of mission and diplomats on the evolving situation following Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Secretary shared the outcomes of the National Security Committee meeting. She rejected Indian misinformation campaign against Pakistan and said that such tactics would obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan has always rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. She also cautioned against Indian attempts to escalate tensions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to counter any misadventure.

