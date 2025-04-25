Two siblings killed in road accident in Faisalabad

Pakistan Pakistan Two siblings killed in road accident in Faisalabad

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 05:19:22 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Two real brothers, aged between 15 to 12 years, were killed in a tragic road accident in Faisalabad on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the Accident occurred near Chak No 218 in Samundri area of Faisalabad where two brothers riding on their motorcycle collided with a donkey cart due to over-speeding, as a result both of them died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. The deceased were identified as 12-year-old Abdur Rehman and 15-year-old Shahid.

