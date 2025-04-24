Ahsan Iqbal calls for early completion of projects in Gwadar

Pakistan Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal calls for early completion of projects in Gwadar

He emphasized the need for continuity in project leadership

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 23:50:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the importance of integrating local communities, particularly the fishing sector, into the economic framework being developed around Gwadar.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Prime Minister's Committee on the Operationalization of Gwadar Port in Islamabad on Thursday, he called for linking the fisheries sector and the broader blue economy with national programs such as the Uraan Pakistan Export Enhancement Strategy.

The minister underscored the need for an integrated approach involving road, rail, and port connectivity to support trade and economic integration with the region.

He stressed the early completion of key infrastructure projects, particularly the N-85 and Coastal Highway, to support logistics and improve accessibility to the port.

Also Read: Uraan Pakistan to start new era of development in country: Ahsan

He also reviewed the progress on the Safe City Project in Gwadar and directed the Ministry of Interior and the Government of Balochistan to ensure timely implementation.

He emphasized the need for continuity in project leadership and instructed the provincial government to appoint full-time and competent project directors to avoid administrative delays.

To facilitate foreign investment, the minister proposed establishing a secure residential area for international staff and visitors, taking inspiration from models such as Sharm El Sheikh and Dammam.