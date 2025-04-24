Four killed in Kalat explosion

Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 23:46:17 PKT

KALAT (Dunya News) – At least four people, including two women and a child, were killed and five others injured in a roadside bomb explosion in the Amiri area of Kalat district on Thursday.

According to Levies officials, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the roadside went off as a pickup vehicle passed by.

The blast killed Abdullah, Gul Bano, Bibi Haseena, and a child on the spot.

The injured – identified as Ali Jan, Muhammad Hayat, Mir Gul, Izzat Khan, and Muhammad Aslam – were rushed to the hospital, and later shifted to Quetta for advanced medical care.

Security forces cordoned off the area soon after the blast and began an investigation.

Authorities said the bodies were handed over to the families after necessary procedures.

