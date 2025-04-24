Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, hands over demarche

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has summoned India’s acting High Commissioner Gitika Srivastava and handed over a strongly worded demarche, informing her in writing about a series of bold retaliatory decisions taken by Pakistan’s National Security Committee.

According to diplomatic sources, India was told that its Defence, Naval and Air Attaches have been declared persona non grata and must pack their bags and leave the country.

Pakistan also decided to scale down the diplomatic ties, limiting Indian High Commission staff to just 30 members.

All Indian citizens, except Sikh pilgrims, have been asked to leave the country within 48 hours, and Wagha Border crossing will be closed.

Additionally, Pakistan warned India that its airspace is now off-limits for Indian commercial flights.

Pakistan also said it could suspend bilateral agreements, including Simla Accord, in response to India’s move on the Indus Water Treaty.

Trade, both direct and indirect, will also be put on hold.

These actions reflect a hard stance adopted after civil and military leadership gave the approval at a high-level security huddle.



