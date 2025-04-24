PM Shehbaz, Bilalwal may hit breakthrough on canals issue today

PPP leadership will present their stance in the meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss the canals issue.

The meeting is expected to be held at the Prime Minister House while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah would also attend it.

The PPP leadership will present their stance on canals project with sources predicting a breakthrough in the meeting.

A day earlier, PPP lawmakers staged a walkout from the Senate session to protest against the controversial canal project.

It is recalled that Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the ambitious Cholistan project to irrigate south Punjab’s lands on February 15.

Since then, the Sindh government has been expressing concerns on it with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warning that t if the controversial canal project proceeds without Sindh’s approval, people in the province will be forced to take to the street.

