ATC extends Asad Qaiser's bail in Sangjani rally case

The hearing has been adjourned till May 21

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the interim bail of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser until May 21 in the Sangjani rally case.

ATC Judge Abul Hassanat Zulqarnain heard the pre-arrest bail plea filed by the former Speaker of the National Assembly. Qaiser appeared in court along with his lawyer, Ayesha Khalid.

Arguments on the bail application could not be presented during the hearing due to a petition filed by the investigation officer.

The judge directed that the case record be presented and arguments be made at the next hearing.

Later, the court extended Asad Qaiser’s bail and adjourned the hearing until May 21.

