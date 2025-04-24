Three killed, 11 injured as van overturns in Larkana

According to rescue sources, six of the injured were in critical condition.

LARKANA (Dunya News) – At least three persons lost their lives and 11 other were wounded when a van overturned in Larkana on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Khairpur Bridge where a van turned turtle due to over-speeding, killing three persons on the spot and injuring 11 others.

Sources informed that the ill-fated van was bringing back people who attended the protest demonstration against construction of canals on River Indus.

The deceased were identified as Maula Baksh, Azeem Ali and Haider Ali.


