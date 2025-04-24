PM to chair NSC meeting today to respond to Indian steps

The meeting will discuss in detail, India's irresponsible actions after Pahalgam attack.

Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 06:51:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Security Committee meeting will be held today (Thursday) to give a suitable response to the actions taken by India following the Pahalgam attack, an area in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting. The meeting will discuss in detail, India's irresponsible actions after Pahalgam false flag operation.

The meeting will be attended by senior civil and military leadership to deliberate upon internal and external situation arisen after the Pahalgam false flag operation.

It will review response to India's hastily taken, impulsive and impractical water measures.

