Pakistan will respond to India's actions word by word after NSC meeting: Dar

Ishaq Dar said that India is trying to blame Pakistan for its own failures after Pahalgam incident.

Thu, 24 Apr 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that Pakistan will respond to India's actions, in the wake of Pahalgam incident, word by word after National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the National Security Committee on Thursday morning to respond to the Indian government’s statement, Ishaq Dar posted on X.

Ishaq Dar dismissed Indian accusations against Pakistan as baseless. If India has any evidence, it should present it, he said, referring to Indian claims following the Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which Pakistan has termed a false flag operation.

He criticised New Delhi's post-incident behaviour as extremely unserious and driven by political immaturity. This is nothing but a political ploy and India is trying to blame Pakistan for its own failures after Pahalgam incident, Dar said.

