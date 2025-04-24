SCBA urges Govt to direct all Indian diplomats to leave within 48 hours

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan on Wednesday urged the government to declare all Indian diplomats currently present in Pakistan as persona-non-grata and direct them to leave the country within 48 hours.

In the wake of escalated diplomatic tensions due to the Pehalgam incident, SCBA in a statement said that at this juncture, a firm tit-for-tat response is essential to uphold the national dignity.

SCBA said that Pehalgam is yet another classic example of a false flag operation, akin to the Pulwama incident and numerous orchestrated act aimed at falsely accusing Pakistan of harboring terrorism

The SCBA categorically rejected the Indian allegation which hold no credibility in the eyes of the International community and amount to nothing more than a blatant pack of lies.

The association maintained that the Pehalgam incident is a failed attempt by India to diver global attention from its state-sponsored oppression and documented war crimes in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“The grave human rights violations and war crimes committed by the Indian army in the occupied Kashmir must not go unnoticed,” SCBA said.

SCBA said that India’s longstanding record of spreading terrorism, both internally and across the region under religious and political pretext, is irrefutable. A prime example of Indian state-sponsored terrorism is Kulbhushan Jadave, a serving Indian military officer in Pakistan,s custody. The association urged the international community to acknowledge and take serious note of India’s role in state-sponsored terrorism.

The SCBA statement further said that the legal fraternity remain resolute in unwavering commitment to defending the rights of the people of occupied Kashmir and will persist in raising its voice against the injustices faced by the innocent Kashmiris under successive Indian regimes.

