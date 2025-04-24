Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 05:30:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A high-level delegation led by Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reiterated Pakistan Air Force's unwavering support to provide capacity-building assistance to the Air Force of Zimbabwe in upgradation of its human resource, maintenance parameters and operational training.

He said both countries have long-standing military to military ties, which are based on convergence on all important issues related to regional peace and security.

The Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe shared his earnest desire to restructure Zimbabwean Air Force's training framework, seeking PAF's comprehensive support.

Recognizing PAF's globally acknowledged training standards, he expressed desire for training of Zimbabwe Air Force cadets at the prestigious PAF Academy Asghar Khan to benefit from its state-of-the-art training modules.

He also articulated Zimbabwe's request for the deployment of PAF pilots, engineers and technical personnel to assist in modernizing Zimbabwe Air Force.

The meeting also focused on the timely procurement and delivery of 12 Super Mushak trainer aircraft to bolster Zimbabwe Air Force's operational training capacity.

Earlier, on his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede.

