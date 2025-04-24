LHC CJ stresses modern methods to dispose of pending cases

Pakistan Pakistan LHC CJ stresses modern methods to dispose of pending cases

Says judicial reforms, new SOPs formed to prevent bogus, fake cases

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 02:42:40 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Alia Neelum has stressed the need for adopting a state of the art method to early dispose of pending cases.

The LHC chief justice was talking to a delegation of the presidents of High Court Bar Associations of Punjab here on Wednesday.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Alia Neelum said the LHC had a huge pressure of pending cases, and it was impossible to dispose of this great number of cases with traditional methods.

Chief Justice Alia Neelum briefed the presidents of the High Court Bar Associations on judicial reforms and new SOPs.

She said the SOPs have been formulated on the directions of the Supreme Court, with the aim to prevent bogus and fake cases in the district judiciary.

The meeting discussed the issues of the legal community, judicial reforms and administrative matters, and

‘Effective procedures have been adopted to prevent fraudulent payments from the government treasury through bogus and self-made documents.

‘It has been made mandatory to complete an information sheet of all cases in every respect. It is compulsory to affix a photograph along with the signature or thumb impression of the plaintiff and the petitioner on the information sheet. A plaintiff or petitioner will ensure affixing of his or her photograph from any location via a web camera.

‘CNIC number and mobile number of plaintiff or petitioner will also be mandatory to be mentioned on the information sheet,’ the chief justice said.

‘New file covers will be implemented in the High Court from June 2025, under which changes have been made in the file covers used for case filing. File covers and strips of different colours have been made for civil, criminal, family, and commercial cases.

‘Similarly, for writ petitions, different coloured tapes and strips have been used according to subcategories. File covers with new tapes and strips will be introduces in the market very soon,’ Chief Justice Alia Neelum said.

She said a cause list for early hearing will also be issued in different colours according to the nature and priority of the cases.

Speaking about the digitalisation of courts, the chief justice told the delegation that the cause list of daily cases has been made live on the Lahore High Court mobile application.

Lawyers and litigants will be able to see on the mobile app which case is under trial in which court. LCDs will also be installed outside all the courts of the Lahore High Court for live broadcasting of the cause list, she said.

The chief justice hoped that bar presidents would brief lawyers on judicial reforms and new SOPs through notice boards and WhatsApp groups and take lawyers into confidence on judicial reforms.

Lahore High Court Bar Association President Malik Asif Niswana, Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association President Ahsan Hameedullah, Multan High Court Bar Association President Malik Javed Dogar, and Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association President Chaudhry Nadeem Iqbal met the chief justice.

A delegation from the District Bar Association Jhang also met with the CJ. The registrar of the Lahore High Court, Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, was also present in the meeting.