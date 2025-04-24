Public deeply concerned over canal dispute, says Shahid Khaqan

Warns that ignoring wheat farmers will force the country to import wheat in future

ISLAMABAD (Dunya New) – Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has voiced serious concerns over the growing public unrest regarding the canal water issue, stating that no meaningful steps are being taken to resolve it.

Speaking to the media, Abbasi said roads in Sindh were blocked due to protests and the matter demands urgent attention.

He urged the government to convene a CCI meeting and discuss the issue in the National Assembly and Senate before doubts and suspicions grow further.

Abbasi criticized NAB, calling it a political tool that has failed to prove corruption against any politician.

He also warned that ignoring wheat farmers would force the country to import wheat in the near future.



