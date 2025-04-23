LHC transfers control of four historical sites to Punjab Archaeology Department

Previously, these sites were under the control of the Walled City Authority

Updated On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 18:33:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has handed over administrative control of four historical sites, including Shalimar Gardens, to the Punjab Department of Archaeology.

The court ruled that Shalimar Gardens, Jahangir's Tomb, Anarkali’s Tomb, and Qutubuddin Aibak’s Tomb will now be managed by the Archaeology Department.

Previously, these sites were under the control of the Walled City Authority. The court has sought an implementation report by tomorrow.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Irfan Ali, who claimed that the Walled City Authority continued to allow private events at Shalimar Gardens despite court orders.



