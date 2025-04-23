ATC indicts PTI leaders in Faizabad protest case

Pakistan Pakistan ATC indicts PTI leaders in Faizabad protest case

PTI leaders Faisal Javed Khan, Amir Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum, and others appeared before court

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 17:37:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with a protest staged at Faizabad following the disqualification of Imran Khan.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case, during which PTI leaders Faisal Javed Khan, Amir Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum, and others appeared before the court. Defence lawyers sought a delay in the indictment process, a request the court declined.

The court proceeded to frame charges against the accused, who pleaded not guilty.

Commenting on the general perception of legal delays, Judge remarked, “There is a common refrain that cases are filed but trials never proceed. If that is the belief, perhaps it should be declared that trials are unnecessary.”

Defence counsel Sardar Masroof Advocate argued that the concerns being raised pertained to politically motivated cases. The judge responded that pleas for acquittal had already been dismissed.

More to read: Imran Khan being denied meetings with family and lawyers, says Salman Akram Raja



In a separate order, the court directed Raja Rashid Hafeez to deposit surety bonds worth Rs1 million, warning that he would not be allowed to leave the courtroom until the bonds were submitted.

The hearing was adjourned until May 12, with the court summoning prosecution witnesses for the next session.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra also heard petitions seeking extensions of pre-arrest bail in cases related to the PTI’s November 26 protest. The court extended interim bail for three PTI MNAs — Sajid Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, and Asif Khan.

Advocate Talat Rizwan Sial appeared on behalf of the petitioners. The court was informed that bail hearings for the remaining accused are scheduled for May 5.

“I had kept these cases separate to allow the accused time to join the investigation,” remarked Judge. “Now they will be heard together.”

The court subsequently adjourned the bail hearings until May 5.