Cases against 700 fake lawyers in Punjab in five years

Pakistan Pakistan Cases against 700 fake lawyers in Punjab in five years

Shockingly, records of 1,500 lawyers have gone missing from Punjab Bar Council record

Topline As many as 219 fake lawyers on the run have been declared absconders

Punjab Bar Council says only two impersonators have been punished

Official says five special prosecutors have been hired to deal with issue

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 17:34:03 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Country's legal profession is beset with the problem of fake lawyers, especially in Punjab, where cases against 700 people claiming themselves to be lawyers have been registered in the last five years.

As many as 219 fake lawyers on the run have been declared absconders.

According to the Punjab Bar Council, only two fake lawyers have been punished, with most cases till dragging on in courts.

Shockingly, records of 1,500 lawyers have gone missing from the Bar Council’s database.

Munir Hussain Bhatti, chairman of Punjab Bar Council’s Anti-Corruption Committee, told Dunya News that those impersonating the lawyers had tarnished the profession’s image.

He said five special prosecutors had been appointed and special trial courts were now in place to deal with such cases.

Bhatti said there would be no leniency with fake lawyers, who would face the music.



