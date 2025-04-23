No one can travel on fake passport from Pakistan: Talal Chaudhry

Talal Chaudhry revealed that 200 individuals involved in human smuggling have been arrested

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has stated that it is impossible to travel from Pakistan on a fake passport, as the country's passport system meets international standards.

His remarks came during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior, chaired by Khuram Shehzad Nawaz, where the issue of human smuggling was actively discussed.

Talal Chaudhry revealed that 200 individuals involved in human smuggling have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, committee member Zartaj Gul highlighted that several Arab countries have imposed restrictions on individuals from Dera Ghazi Khan due to smuggling concerns.

In response to a question from MNA Nosheen Iftikhar regarding legal action against deported individuals and smugglers, the Interior Secretary informed the committee that relevant laws were in place, and passports of such individuals were suspended for five years as per policy.