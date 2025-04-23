IHC dismisses contempt petition filed over denial of access to Imran Khan in jail

The petition filed against Adiala Jail superintendent was dismissed due to non-pursuance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the contempt of court petition filed by over the authorities' failure to allow a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail despite court orders.

Justice Raja Inam Ameen Minhas conducted hearing on the petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawmaker Sohail Afridi against the jail superintendent.

During the hearing, no one appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

Later, the court dismissed the contempt of court petition against the jail superintendent for non-pursuance.

