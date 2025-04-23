Two youngsters die in Karachi accidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two persons were killed in as many accidents here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

In the first accident took place at Solangi Stop of Malir Main Ghot, a youngster lost his life when his car hit a wall. Having being informed, rescuers and police rushed to the accident site and sent the injured to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ali Baksh of 23. The accident occurred due to excessive speed, police said. The second accident took place in New Karachi where a motorcyclist lost his life after being hit by a recklessly driven car.

The dead body was sent to hospital. Police were trying to identify the body and launched a manhunt for the fleeing driver.

