Imran Khan asks party leadership to end differences

Shows indignation over the statements of Sher Afzal Marwat

Wed, 23 Apr 2025 08:24:55 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former prime minister and PTI founder, Imran Khan, during a meeting with lawyers in Adiala jail has shown indignation over the statements of Sher Afzal Marwat and advised Sheikh Waqas Akram to respond to his allegations in a clear manner.

He also asked the party leadership to resolve disputes in the party ranks.

It is learnt that Khan was of the view that Sher Afzal Marwat was planted in the PTI, and thanked that he was no more with the party.

During the meeting, the PTI supremo expressed reservations on Mines and Minerals Bill and called KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur for consultation on the bill, and asked the party leadership to resolve disputes in the party.

Ex premier also asked Salman Akram Raja to a write a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan on the issue of non-implementation of rule of law.